Fresh Ferguson arrests as #SLVerdict protest reaches one month mark

Five people have been arrested in front of the Ferguson police station in ongoing protests following the acquittal of a former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black driver.

The individuals arrested were part of a larger group of about 50 demonstrators who gathered on south Florissant Road, according to the St Louis Dispatch.

A police officer told the local news outlet that the five were expected to be charged with impeding traffic. The individuals were reportedly released later Friday night.

Five people arrested for blocking street in front of #Ferguson Police Department. #STLverdictpic.twitter.com/yyJLZ4wGz9 — Robert Cohen (@kodacohen) October 14, 2017

Protest organizers say they're leaving #Ferguson and heading to St. Ann to check on those arrested pic.twitter.com/zIgrXaoWPj — STL Public Radio (@stlpublicradio) October 14, 2017

I'm outside the jail in St. Ann, and they've started releasing those arrested after other protesters paid their bail. 3/5 out #stlverdicthttps://t.co/iubVT382pQ — Nassim Benchaabane (@NassimBnchabane) October 14, 2017

A new wave of protests ignited on September 15 after former police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in the fatal shooting of black man Anthony Lamar Smith.

Smith was killed following a high speed chase in 2011. Stockley was accused of intentionally killing the 24 year-old and planting a gun in his vehicle. He denied this and testified that he acted in self-defense.

Police dashcam video which including audio of Stockley saying he was going to kill Smith was included in court evidence, but the judge put the comment down to the stress of the situation.

Protests began in the immediate aftermath of the verdict, prompting Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to put the National Guard on standby.

Police deployed teargas after the mayor’s home was targeted by some protestors on the night of September 15. The St. Louis police department said eight of its officers were injured throughout that day.

Mass arrests have been made on a number of occasions as demonstrations continue. On September 17, 120 people were arrested during a protest in downtown St. Louis, while on October 3, 143 people were arrested for blocking traffic on Interstate 64.

The arrests were made on Jefferson Avenue after the demonstrators had exited the highway, police told RT.

