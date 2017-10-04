Scores of St Louis protesters arrested after highway blockage (PHOTOS)

Police arrested scores of demonstrators in St Louis after they blocked a highway in an ongoing protest over the acquittal of a former police officer in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.

More than two weeks after Jason Stockley was found not guilty of killing the 24-year-old African American, protesters are continuing to take to the streets in response to the acquittal.

This latest demonstration took place on the eastbound lanes of Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Kingshighway, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The group blocked traffic from accessing the lanes after marching on Jefferson Avenue.

The protesters chanted, and some carried signs reading “Black Lives Matter.”

Protesters off highway, now on Jefferson Ave north of 64. Police line blocking street. Protesters moved off road onto sidewalk #stlverdictpic.twitter.com/jTS12vHA5M — Nassim Benchaabane (@NassimBnchabane) October 4, 2017

Police confirmed that all demonstrators on the scene were arrested, however, they have not confirmed the exact number of arrests. RT has reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for clarification on this.

St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad told local media, however, that 126 people had been taken into custody.

Officers on scene at Jefferson and Market give arrest orders. All demonstrators on the scene are under arrest. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) October 4, 2017

Democratic State Representative Bruce Franks, one of the leaders of the ongoing protests and a prominent Ferguson activist, took to Twitter to say he was among those being detained.

We getting locked up! — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) October 4, 2017

Left-wing internet show The Young Turks also reported that two of their employees were arrested while covering the protests.

Our reporter @JordanChariton and cameraman/editor Ty Bayliss have been arrested by St. Louis Police. Clear violation of first amendment. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 4, 2017

My friends @JordanChariton and @tommie_tyhefe were arrested tonight by #StLouis police, with no regard for freedom of the press #STLProtestspic.twitter.com/EBEWYBhJr6 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 4, 2017

Later demonstrators gathered outside the St. Louis justice center.