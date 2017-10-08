'Get used to the alt-right': Richard Spencer at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville (VIDEOS)

A group of torch-wielding white nationalists led by Richard Spencer returned to Charlottesville, Virginia for a rally, less than two months after white supremacist James Fields killed counter-protester Heather Heyer after a similar event.

Spencer and his ilk gathered at the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park for a short rally Saturday night which, according to police, lasted no more than 10 minutes.

The decision by the Charlottesville City Council in April to remove the statue sparked a series of tense protests and counter-protests.

“Richard Spencer and what was estimated to be 40 to 50 other individuals held a tiki-torch lit rally in Emancipation park that lasted five to 10 minutes.” Charlottesville police said in a statement, WVIR reports.

“Spencer and his group then left the park, boarded a tour bus at another location and left the City of Charlottesville.”

Spencer, who takes credit for coining the term ‘alt-right,’ posted a live video of the small gathering on Periscope, showing the group making their way to Emancipation Park. After lining up in a row, the group, largely dressed in the white supremacist uniform of white shirts and chinos, started shouting, “You will not replace us!”

Spencer then took the loudspeaker to speak about how Charlottesville was symbolic of the suppression of “the history of our people, of white people.”

“We care about our heritage, we care about who we are, not just as Virginians, not just as Southerners, but as white people,” he said. “White people in this country, and white people around the world. We care about who we are and we will take a stand.”

“So, you’re going to have to get used to it,” Spencer shouted. “You’re going to have to get used to the alt-right, you’re going to have to get used to white identity, you’re going to have to get used to un-cucked young men who are willing to stand for our future, so get used to it. There’s going to be a lot more crying… sorry about that.”

“We’re going to come back again and again and again.”

The group then began singing ‘I wish I was in Dixie,’ a Confederate anthem which originated in blackface minstrel shows.

“We are here to represent White America’s interests,” another member of the group said. “The left-wing establishment is built around anti-white policies and anti-white rhetoric.”

“The right wing establishment refuses to stick up for their own people, their own voters,” he continued. “They refuse to understand that white Americans are their base, and they disavow anyone who speaks in favor of white Americans and their interests.”

Police followed the white nationalist tour bus as it left Charlottesville.

“Our department is conferring with city leadership and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office to determine what legal action may be taken in response to this event.” police said.

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Singer condemned the rally, writing, “Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned.”