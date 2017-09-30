Reports of active shooter on US Air Force Academy grounds

The US Air Force Academy reported on Twitter that there is an active shooter on its grounds. Security forces are combing the area, it said.

The academy in Colorado was placed on lockdown at around 10 p.m. MDT, and warning text messages were sent to airmen informing them of the incident, AP reports citing authorities.

We received reports of active shooter on Academy grounds. There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area. — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) September 30, 2017

Please refrain from calling the Academy Law Enforcement Desk & Base Defense Operations Ctr so we can effectively handle the current incident — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) September 30, 2017

El Paso County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that military personnel and police are clearing dorms, and that there are no reported injuries.

EPSO and military personnel investigating shots fired on the Air Force Academy . Nothing is confirmed yet. More info will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/cMBuACfxUY — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

Within an hour of El Paso police tweeting about the investigation of the incident, a search of the academy dorms was completed, according to El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Mil personnel & LE are clearing dorms including knocking on doors to check on cadets on USAFA. No reported injuries or shots fired. pic.twitter.com/evxP89FeGi — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017