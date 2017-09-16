Juggalos march in Washington to protest FBI gang classification (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Juggalos are holding a mass march in Washington, D.C. to protest their designation by the FBI as a gang.

‘Juggalos’ is the the collective term for fans of Detroit hip-hop duo the Insane Clown Posse. Juggalos can be easily identified by their distinctive black and white face paint and numerous tattoos.

Most of the signs at the #JuggaloMarch stick to their rallying call: FBI de-list them as a criminal gang pic.twitter.com/2YTMvM94Ol — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) September 16, 2017

"Jugga babies" hugging strangers at the #JuggaloMarch. "Hardened criminals," their dad jokes pic.twitter.com/STBoF352cy — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) September 16, 2017

However in 2011 fans of the group were designated a “loosely organized hybrid gang” in the FBI’s 2011 Gang Task Force report. Juggalos claim that since then they have been “subjected to various forms of discrimination, harassment, and profiling simply for identifying as a Juggalo.”

Thousands of Juggalos are expected to travel from all over the country for Saturday’s march, meeting outside the Lincoln Memorial from 1pm. Scheduled until 2am, the event will feature guest speeches and musical performances, most notably by Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope themselves.

The organizers have laid down a series of strict rules for ‘Juggalo Family’ members to abide by on Saturday, including, no littering, no vandalism, no weapons (or anything that could be construed as a weapon), no alcohol, marijuana or drugs, no vehicles of any kind and no signs or flags that promote violence or threats.

A look at the crowd at the #JuggaloMarchpic.twitter.com/mOsni2dKh2 — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) September 16, 2017