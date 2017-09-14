Cop guilty of sex toy assault on women at traffic stop

A former Ohio police officer pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two young women during an illegal traffic stop. Kenneth Bolton Jr used a sex toy to abuse the women during the stops in February.

Bolton Jr was fired in early March, two weeks after the assault took place on February 23, Cleveland.com reports.

The 16-year veteran of the East Cleveland police department avoided a trial by pleading guilty to gross sexual imposition and misdemeanor interfering with civil rights on Monday.

The plea deal saw the disgraced officer avoid another charge of kidnapping.

Bolton Jr pulled over the two women, aged 22 and 23, after he heard over the radio that they had been cited by another officer.

Once stopped, prosecutors say he used a sex toy found in the back of the women's car to assault them, rubbing it over their genitals through their clothes.

Bolton Jr will now have to register as a sex offender. He is due to be sentenced on October 16.