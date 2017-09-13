DHS orders departments & agencies to remove Kaspersky products over 'Russian intelligence ties'

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ordered all government agencies to “develop plans to remove” all “information security products, solutions, and services” produced by Kaspersky Lab, the Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider.

The DHS issued a Binding Operational Directive (BOD) that calls “on departments and agencies to identify any use or presence of Kaspersky products on their information systems” and “to develop detailed plans to remove and discontinue present and future use of the products,” giving them 90 days to comply with the order.

The DHS further explained that its decision is based on assessments of the “information security risks presented by the use of Kaspersky products on federal information systems.” It added that these products could be “exploited by malicious cyber actors to compromise those information systems.”

NEWS: DHS issues binding directive to federal agencies calling for removal of Kaspersky Lab products from networks within 90 days pic.twitter.com/Cy9wseh8fT — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) September 13, 2017

US authorities also believe that “certain Kaspersky officials” could have ties with Russian intelligence and other government agencies, providing an opportunity for US security to be "compromised."

“The risk that the Russian government, whether acting on its own or in collaboration with Kaspersky, could capitalize on access provided by Kaspersky products to compromise federal information and information systems directly implicates US national security,” a DHS statement issued Wednesday reads.

The DHS provided no specific evidence supporting its claims, however.

It also afforded “an opportunity for Kaspersky to submit a written response addressing the department’s concerns or to mitigate those concerns.”