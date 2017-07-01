First video: 17 injured in Little Rock nightclub shooting

A Facebook user has captured footage of the moment revellers dived for cover after hearing gunshots in an Arkansas nightclub.

At least 17 people were injured in the shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock. Police say the incident was the result of a dispute at the nightclub on Saturday morning.

Arkansas resident Darryl Rankin was filming a Facebook live video from inside the music venue when a series of gunshots went off. He does not appear to have been injured.

#BREAKING: Video shows moments leading up to at least 17 people being shot at nightclub in downtown Little Rock (Courtesy: Darryl Rankin). pic.twitter.com/aBgYfF4FNu — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 1, 2017

At least 20 rounds can be heard in the footage as patrons quickly crouch down or run for cover.

At one point the camera pans to a wounded man. Screams from panicked concertgoers are also audible in the background.

