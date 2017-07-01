17 victims in 'mass shooting' at night club in Little Rock, Arkansas – police

At least 17 people have been injured, with one left in serious condition, in a shooting at an Arkansas night club, police said, adding that the incident appeared to be the result of “a dispute at the concert.”

The incident took place at the Power Lounge night club in the city of Little Rock, Arkansas at around 2:30am local time.

“Police are investigating a shooting at the Power Lounge…, multiple victims, no suspect information is available,” Little Rock police tweeted.

#BREAKING: Video shows moments leading up to at least 17 people being shot at nightclub in downtown Little Rock (Courtesy: Darryl Rankin). pic.twitter.com/aBgYfF4FNu — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 1, 2017

Witness describes the Little Rock club shooting as "mass chaos as people ran for safety hoping not to be shot" #ARNews — Jonathan Rozelle (@JonathanRozelle) July 1, 2017

All 17 victims injured in the shooting are still alive, police said, while dismissing terror-related motives.

“We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert,” it said.

#UPDATE as of now ALL 17 confirmed shooting victims are alive. We will provide additional updates as needed. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Just told by someone who was inside Power Ultra Lounge the shots were fired on 2nd floor of club pic.twitter.com/9YkeYuX4NH — Kimberly Rusley (@KATVKimberly) July 1, 2017

Investigators also looking for evidence outside the club pic.twitter.com/mAi6uRCtcD — Kimberly Rusley (@KATVKimberly) July 1, 2017

A witness told Fox16 that the shooting prompted “mass chaos, as people ran for safety hoping not to be shot.” Another local said he heard around 20 gunshots.

One victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable, police also said.

LRPD on scene of reported shooting on 6th at music venue between Louisiana and Center. #ARNewspic.twitter.com/K4mRw5S5fH — John Kushmaul (@JohnKushmaul) July 1, 2017

A 16-year-old is among the victims, Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said, as cited by USA Today.

“Certainly, during incidents such as this, emotions are very high. We need to be very careful with our words,” Buckner said, adding “this is a blip on the map that we certainly didn't need, considering the history that we've had over the past week.”

The US has witnessed several mass shootings in recent years. One of the deadliest occurred in Orlando, Florida in 2016, when a shooting left 49 people dead and dozens injured at the Pulse gay bar. The attacker, Omar Mateen, was killed by police after a three-hour stand-off. That massacre was considered a to be a hate crime and terrorist act.