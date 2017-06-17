‘Race catastrophe’: Twitter calls for #JusticeforPhilando after cop acquitted of all charges
Many people online expressed resigned frustration over the lack of justice for Castile, as accusations of racism echoed across Twitter, with people pointing to a long list of black people shot dead by law enforcement and the lack of convictions for their killers.
Castile’s death in June of 2016 sparked protests and outrage after harrowing footage of his dying moments were livestreamed on Facebook by his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, whose four-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.
Anyone who watched the video can tell Yanez is guilty of manslaughter. His acquittal is a travesty and the system MUST change RIP CASTILE— Eddie Huang (@MrEddieHuang) June 16, 2017
#PhilandoCastile was a part of our community. As school cafeteria worker, he knew all the children's names. We remember. #BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/2BYiQXUrnd— ACLU of Minnesota (@ACLUMN) June 16, 2017
I respect the police and the job they do. But I've officially lost all respect for the criminal justice system #justiceforphilando— Makayla🏳️🌈✊🏽 (@mlwoot01) June 16, 2017
A jury found Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second degree murder, as well as two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm, after five days of deliberation. The verdict prompted demonstrations in St Paul, Minnesota, where thousands gathered on the streets.
A majority white jury couldn't find it unreasonable for officer to shoot a black man for reaching for his driver's license. #PhilandoCastile— Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 16, 2017
Yanez fired seven bullets at Castile, hitting him five times, after pulling him over for having a broken brake light in Falcon Heights, Minneapolis. Castile, a school cafeteria supervisor, was carrying a licensed handgun, and informed Yanez it was on his person.
From one of the kids that #PhilandoCastile worked with.— Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) June 16, 2017
Devastated. Furious. Determined. #BlackLivesMatter#NoJusticeNoPeacepic.twitter.com/0SBOpy7W8u
My heart is hurting for #PhilandoCastile and his family.— Kristine Johansen (@HumanitarianKJ) June 17, 2017
The bench in memoriam of #PhilandoCastile at the school where he worked and was beloved. pic.twitter.com/TAJekwhm5w— Anthony Wright (@aewright) June 17, 2017
#philandocastile Comply with the law telling the officer you have a gun in the car, you get shot. Terrible. My ❤️ goes out to his family— Alex Brown (@TheMageAlkade) June 17, 2017
A nation that refuses to deal with racism is a nation that mocks its own promise of liberty and justice for all. #BlackLivesMatter— Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) June 16, 2017
The day we finally get justice for our people, hell would've been frozen over smh. #PhilandoCastile— Tatiana (@_TatiLynn) June 17, 2017
Today is like any day for white people. For Black people today is a day their country reminded them they aren't protected. #PhilandoCastile— Truth Seeker (@xfilestrustno1) June 17, 2017
What does it take for these officers to be found guilty of manslaughter? #PhilandoCastile#AltonSterling#tamirrice#MikeBrownhttps://t.co/nwTz7pWMXk— She-Ra (@Nakethia_E) June 17, 2017
I stand w/those who are horrified over the verdict in the #PhilandoCastile murder. America has a race catastrophe and We MUST do better.— Danee Kaplan (@RainJellyBeans) June 17, 2017
Many pointed to the fact Castile had been pulled over 46 times since he first began driving.
He was stopped 46 times before his death. NEVER broke a law. Wearing his damn seatbelt. #PhilandoCastile no justice no peace— Leila Mohsen (@leilammohsen) June 17, 2017
From the time he began driving at 19 to when he was killed by an officer at 32, he was stopped by the police FORTY-SIX times.— Gene Demby (@GeeDee215) June 16, 2017
.@shaunking: Philando Castile verdict a painful reminder that laws are still rigged to protect cops https://t.co/ajLOAONUHxpic.twitter.com/aeny5icLUa— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 16, 2017
Some Twitter users questioned why the National Rifle Association had failed to defend Castile’s right to carry a firearm, after it had come out in support of George Zimmerman, who fatally shot unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012.
The @NRA weighed in on behalf of George Zimmerman. Why are they silent about #PhilandoCastile, a licensed gun owner? #BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/qK5PkNYeQz— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 16, 2017
There's no good reason for the NRA to stay quiet on Castile's death. He followed the rules and acted like a responsible gun owner— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 17, 2017
A year ago the @NRA said, "Rest assured, the #NRA will have more to say once the facts are known." https://t.co/n4Cm4Bo4Dl#PhilandoCastile— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 16, 2017