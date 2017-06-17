‘Race catastrophe’: Twitter calls for #JusticeforPhilando after cop acquitted of all charges

Twitter erupted in outrage after a Minnesota police officer was acquitted of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, a black motorist whose death was livestreamed on Facebook by his girlfriend.

Many people online expressed resigned frustration over the lack of justice for Castile, as accusations of racism echoed across Twitter, with people pointing to a long list of black people shot dead by law enforcement and the lack of convictions for their killers.



Castile’s death in June of 2016 sparked protests and outrage after harrowing footage of his dying moments were livestreamed on Facebook by his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, whose four-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.



Anyone who watched the video can tell Yanez is guilty of manslaughter. His acquittal is a travesty and the system MUST change RIP CASTILE — Eddie Huang (@MrEddieHuang) June 16, 2017 #PhilandoCastile was a part of our community. As school cafeteria worker, he knew all the children's names. We remember. #BlackLivesMatterhttps://t.co/2BYiQXUrnd — ACLU of Minnesota (@ACLUMN) June 16, 2017 I respect the police and the job they do. But I've officially lost all respect for the criminal justice system #justiceforphilando — Makayla🏳️‍🌈✊🏽 (@mlwoot01) June 16, 2017

A jury found Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second degree murder, as well as two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm, after five days of deliberation. The verdict prompted demonstrations in St Paul, Minnesota, where thousands gathered on the streets.

A majority white jury couldn't find it unreasonable for officer to shoot a black man for reaching for his driver's license. #PhilandoCastile — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 16, 2017

Yanez fired seven bullets at Castile, hitting him five times, after pulling him over for having a broken brake light in Falcon Heights, Minneapolis. Castile, a school cafeteria supervisor, was carrying a licensed handgun, and informed Yanez it was on his person.



Many pointed to the fact Castile had been pulled over 46 times since he first began driving.

He was stopped 46 times before his death. NEVER broke a law. Wearing his damn seatbelt. #PhilandoCastile no justice no peace — Leila Mohsen (@leilammohsen) June 17, 2017 From the time he began driving at 19 to when he was killed by an officer at 32, he was stopped by the police FORTY-SIX times. — Gene Demby (@GeeDee215) June 16, 2017 .@shaunking: Philando Castile verdict a painful reminder that laws are still rigged to protect cops https://t.co/ajLOAONUHxpic.twitter.com/aeny5icLUa — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 16, 2017

Some Twitter users questioned why the National Rifle Association had failed to defend Castile’s right to carry a firearm, after it had come out in support of George Zimmerman, who fatally shot unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012.