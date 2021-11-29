Pub guests got trapped for 3 days and liked it

Dozens of guests who were forced by Storm Arwen to spend three days stranded in Britain's highest pub had so much fun that they are now discussing a reunion.

On Friday evening, around 60 people gathered for a concert at Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales, which sits 528 meters above sea level. The evening unexpectedly turned into a long weekend, however, when a blizzard, broken power cables, and abandoned vehicles left the pub-goers with no chance of returning home.

One of the guests, Martin Overton, posted a video showing how it looked on Friday evening.

When we came out of pub. Tan hill inn. Campervan is rocking 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Kzq6kvdkB3 — Martin Overton (@ovo4fev) November 27, 2021

Staff and guests alike put their worries aside and decided to make this forced get-together as enjoyable as possible. Inn manager Nicola Townsend was full of praise for the pub-goers, calling them “supportive, understanding and patient.”

Most people seemed to have fun through all three days of the unexpected break – listening to music by the Oasis tribute group, singing together, enjoying a free buffet and even Sunday lunch, and helping staff to clean up the pub.

“People have been willing to share rooms, we've got people on sofas and on the floor,” Townsend told ITV. “It has just been like a get-together with good friends; we have discussed having a reunion next year,” she said, adding that one lady liked it so much she didn’t actually want to leave.

Several guests managed to escape on Sunday evening while others started making their way home on Monday morning.

“There's been instruments and games, and in many ways it has been a unique and enjoyable weekend, but I think we are all ready to go home now,” Overton said as quoted by the BBC.