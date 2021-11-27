Horrific storm leaves more than 80,000 homes without power

Two people were killed and more than 80,000 left without power as Storm Arwen hit the north of Britain late on Friday, bringing blizzards, heavy rain and winds of up to 100mph (160kph).

A headteacher in Northern Ireland died after a tree brought down by gale landed on his car, and another man was crushed by a fallen tree in Lancashire.

When you get a knock off your neighbour and he runs straight to the tree an says move your car… then bear hugs the tree till I move the car then this happens….. #StormArwenpic.twitter.com/miexWZIuOS — Coops AKA… KOPDREAMS (@CoopsLFC84) November 27, 2021

The foul weather crippled powerlines, leaving up to 80,000 customers in the region without electricity.

The utilities provider Northern Powergrid said it had received more than 290 reports of damage since the storm made landfall, but had been unable to carry out timely repairs as the wind and subsequent flying debris posed a danger to its engineers.

One positive of #StormArwen is that fuel prices have dropped… pic.twitter.com/7epnm2mFrQ — Karen Horner (@KarenHornerOff) November 27, 2021

Early on Saturday, the Met Office lifted the red warning for wind in northeast England, where the strongest gales had been recorded.

However, some roads remain closed and train services north of Newcastle and in parts of Scotland have been halted. The authorities have advised people to refrain from undertaking non-essential travel.

Digging out has begun at the Tan Hill. Currently -2°C with a windchill of -11°C. #StormArwenpic.twitter.com/fTGzgADnNh — TanHillWeather (@TanWeather) November 27, 2021

Amber and yellow weather warnings remain in place for most of England, with winds of up to 70mph (112kph) expected over the weekend. The meteorologists said the cold snap would continue across the UK until Monday.

