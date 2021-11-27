 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Horrific storm leaves more than 80,000 homes without power

27 Nov, 2021 11:37
Get short URL
Horrific storm leaves more than 80,000 homes without power
Cars are stuck in snow that fell overnight from Storm Arwen in Staffordshire, UK. © Reuters / Carl Recine
Two people were killed and more than 80,000 left without power as Storm Arwen hit the north of Britain late on Friday, bringing blizzards, heavy rain and winds of up to 100mph (160kph).

A headteacher in Northern Ireland died after a tree brought down by gale landed on his car, and another man was crushed by a fallen tree in Lancashire.

The foul weather crippled powerlines, leaving up to 80,000 customers in the region without electricity.

The utilities provider Northern Powergrid said it had received more than 290 reports of damage since the storm made landfall, but had been unable to carry out timely repairs as the wind and subsequent flying debris posed a danger to its engineers.

Early on Saturday, the Met Office lifted the red warning for wind in northeast England, where the strongest gales had been recorded.

However, some roads remain closed and train services north of Newcastle and in parts of Scotland have been halted. The authorities have advised people to refrain from undertaking non-essential travel.

Amber and yellow weather warnings remain in place for most of England, with winds of up to 70mph (112kph) expected over the weekend. The meteorologists said the cold snap would continue across the UK until Monday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies