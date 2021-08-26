 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
London police tell people to throw out food after man allegedly INJECTS something into products at 3 supermarkets

26 Aug, 2021 08:17
Three supermarkets in west London were shut down on Wednesday evening after police arrested a man who is believed to have contaminated products with an unknown substance.

The incident happened on Fulham Palace Road at the local branches of Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose. Police and the Hammersmith and Fulham Council advised residents who had shopped at those locations to discard their purchases as a precaution.

The suspected food-spoiler drew attention to himself by shouting abuse at people in the street. The police arrived and took him into custody.

He is now suspected of using multiple syringes to inject a substance into processed meat and microwavable products at the three supermarkets that he visited on Wednesday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said they were not sure how many items had been contaminated or with what. Officers are investigating whether other businesses in the area were involved.

