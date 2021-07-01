 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK posts highest one-day Covid case rise since January as infections surge 72% in a week

1 Jul, 2021 16:02
FILE PHOTO. London, Britain ©  Reuters / Kevin Coombs
A total of 27,989 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded across the UK in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of people testing positive for the virus up by 72% in the past seven days.

A further 22 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have also been recorded, taking the seven-day fatality rate to almost 11%, according to the latest government data published on Thursday.

As of June 30, around 85% of all adults in the UK have been given a first dose of a vaccine against the virus, while just under 63% have received two.

The figures come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that two vaccine doses will be a “liberator” for Britons who want to go on holiday this summer.

Speaking during a visit to the Nissan car plant in Sunderland, the PM said more details about easing travel curbs for fully vaccinated people would be revealed in the coming days.

In England, the government has advised the public not to travel to popular holiday hotspots such as France and most of Spain, as travellers must isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.

