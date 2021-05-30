It’s official! BoJo’s ‘cloak & dagger wedding’ to fiancée Carrie Symonds confirmed by No. 10

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds were married on Saturday, his office said, confirming earlier tabloid reports about the ceremony held at Westminster Cathedral.

The two “were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony” in the cathedral, a spokesman for Number 10 told the media on Sunday. “The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been engaged since late 2019, they announced last year when news broke that Symonds was expecting a child. Their son, Wilfred was born in April 2020.

For the prime minister, it is his third marriage. Johnson and his second wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, finalised their divorce in 2020.

The new marriage was reported on Saturday by the Sun, which dubbed it a “cloak and dagger wedding” due to the secrecy surrounding it.

