 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

It’s official! BoJo’s ‘cloak & dagger wedding’ to fiancée Carrie Symonds confirmed by No. 10

30 May, 2021 09:49
Get short URL
It’s official! BoJo’s ‘cloak & dagger wedding’ to fiancée Carrie Symonds confirmed by No. 10
In this image released Sunday May 30, 2021, by Downing Street, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson pose together for a photo in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding on Saturday. © Rebecca Fulton / Downing Street via AP
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds were married on Saturday, his office said, confirming earlier tabloid reports about the ceremony held at Westminster Cathedral.

The two “were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony” in the cathedral, a spokesman for Number 10 told the media on Sunday. “The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.”

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have been engaged since late 2019, they announced last year when news broke that Symonds was expecting a child. Their son, Wilfred was born in April 2020.

Also on rt.com From ICU to a new baby: Boris Johnson’s partner gives birth to baby boy after UK PM survives Covid-19 scare

For the prime minister, it is his third marriage. Johnson and his second wife, lawyer Marina Wheeler, finalised their divorce in 2020.

The new marriage was reported on Saturday by the Sun, which dubbed it a “cloak and dagger wedding” due to the secrecy surrounding it.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies