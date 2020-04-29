 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
It’s a boy! Partner of UK PM Johnson gives birth to ‘healthy baby’

29 Apr, 2020 09:08
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds. © REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
Not long recovered from Covid-19, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now have his hands full with a new baby son. He and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy.”

“The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well,” a spokesman for the couple said on Wednesday. 

The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.

Johnson only returned to work this week after contracting the coronavirus and being admitted to intensive care. The couple announced at the end of February that Symonds was pregnant and that they were engaged.

As well as the latest arrival, Johnson also has four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler. He is also believed to have fathered two other children outside of his marriage, however he has always refused to discuss this matter.

