NHS website goes down after England's over 45s invited to book Covid jab

After receiving an invitation to book their Covid-19 vaccinations online, England's over 45s found themselves unable to make an appointment, as the NHS website suffered technical problems.

On Tuesday morning, as eligible Brits rushed online to make their appointments, they were instead met with a notice telling them that the NHS was “experiencing technical difficulties.”

NHS covid vaccine booking website down minutes after over 45s invited to book. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/FOWGxtgau1 — 𝚁𝚊𝚟 (@TVRav) April 13, 2021

Just been trying to book a covid vaccination for my partner....looks like the NHS Website has gone down.I guess it‘s collapsed under the weight of people trying to access it. — Robert Bob 3.5% #FBPE #RejoinEU. #FBPA (@MrRobertBob1) April 13, 2021

Over 45’s now eligible for #COVID19 vaccination - whoop! 😀NHS website now down 🙁 pic.twitter.com/eAsFmOJ5vv — Prof. Helena Gillespie (@helenauea) April 13, 2021

Some people managed to gain access to the site and even enter their booking details, only to experience other issues that prevented them from confirming the appointment.

NHS booking website is currently down, I can’t book anything. pic.twitter.com/bxZA11Qgbr — SJ Surridge (@sarahjsurridge) April 13, 2021

“Vaccine booking website crashed after I seemingly booked & entered an email for confirmation. Now, no email & I haven't the booking ref. number so am in limbo not knowing if I have an appointment,” complained one man, while others were allegedly offered appointments up to 60 miles (97km) away.

I cannot book, 3 appointments lost and I get the screen of death each time I enter my details pic.twitter.com/e7plfhhZCE — Sarah Wood (@BoomerAdama) April 13, 2021

Tried to book this morning, nearest centre was 30 miles away (as the crow flies) and no appointments available, other centres were 60 miles away and no appointments available. Laughable if it wasn't so serious. 🤨 — pixyclaire (@Claire23673036) April 13, 2021

Later on Tuesday morning, UK Covid Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi announced that the problems had been “fixed,” though some Brits still experienced issues that prevented them from making an appointment.

It really isn’t fixed. Took me 5 goes as my appts kept being booked by others during the process and finally got one with my second jab being over 10 miles away! I’d de link the jab booking I think. Doing both at once seems too much for it. — Grace Nicol (@gracenicol) April 13, 2021

No its not - I can book a first slot, ironically 4 days after I turn 50 at the end of April (stupid system didn't allow prebooking for my 50th birthday) but no-one has uploaded any 2nd slots within 50 miles so I can't proceed. — Dave Vernalls (@dvernalls) April 13, 2021

“Got all the way through to the end, entered contact details and then it crashed,” claimed one user. “Now I can't get back in to book again as it keeps asking for a booking reference, which I don't have!”

England is now beginning to roll out the Moderna vaccine, after the UK recently obtained 17 million doses. The vaccine joins AstraZeneca and Pfizer's Covid-19 jabs – the first to be approved in the UK – in the nationwide vaccination programme.

