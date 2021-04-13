 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

NHS website goes down after England's over 45s invited to book Covid jab

13 Apr, 2021 11:59
Get short URL
NHS website goes down after England's over 45s invited to book Covid jab
Screenshot ©  nhs.uk
After receiving an invitation to book their Covid-19 vaccinations online, England's over 45s found themselves unable to make an appointment, as the NHS website suffered technical problems.

On Tuesday morning, as eligible Brits rushed online to make their appointments, they were instead met with a notice telling them that the NHS was “experiencing technical difficulties.”

Also on rt.com Apple and Google block UK NHS Covid app update on privacy grounds

Some people managed to gain access to the site and even enter their booking details, only to experience other issues that prevented them from confirming the appointment.

“Vaccine booking website crashed after I seemingly booked & entered an email for confirmation. Now, no email & I haven't the booking ref. number so am in limbo not knowing if I have an appointment,” complained one man, while others were allegedly offered appointments up to 60 miles (97km) away.

Later on Tuesday morning, UK Covid Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi announced that the problems had been “fixed,” though some Brits still experienced issues that prevented them from making an appointment.

“Got all the way through to the end, entered contact details and then it crashed,” claimed one user. “Now I can't get back in to book again as it keeps asking for a booking reference, which I don't have!”

England is now beginning to roll out the Moderna vaccine, after the UK recently obtained 17 million doses. The vaccine joins AstraZeneca and Pfizer's Covid-19 jabs – the first to be approved in the UK – in the nationwide vaccination programme.

Also on rt.com Covid-19 jab queue-jumpers posing as frontline healthcare workers, vaccination centres say

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies