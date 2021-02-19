 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘What is this, 1998?’ Twitter users astonished that Tony Blair is opining on Covid roadmap... and MEDIA COVERS IT as ‘news’

19 Feb, 2021 21:27
Get short URL
‘What is this, 1998?’ Twitter users astonished that Tony Blair is opining on Covid roadmap... and MEDIA COVERS IT as ‘news’
Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is shown speaking at a Reuters event in 2019 in London. © Reuters / Toby Melville
Brits may have wondered if they woke up in the right century after seeing ex-prime minister Tony Blair giving his policy prescription for the Covid-19 pandemic – and being cited as an authority on the topic by major media outlets.

The former Labour Party leader on Friday published his own "roadmap" out of the UK's Covid-19 lockdown, complete with a "traffic light system" dictating data-based parameters for opening and closing decisions. Mainstream media outlets jumped on the report as big news, with some portraying it as influential in setting the current government's policy.

"The Tony Blair Institute retains strong links to upper echelons of Whitehall and the Palace of Westminster, and it's probable the new proposals will resemble those to be revealed by Boris Johnson on Monday," the Telegraph newspaper asserted.

Twitter users were not amused. Blair may have hung on for 10 years as prime minister, but history hasn't been kind to his legacy, especially regarding his decision to involve UK troops in the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Also on rt.com Hello darkness my old friend...Peter Mandelson is back advising Labour, why not just go the whole hog and bring back Tony Blair?

By 2017, his popularity had dropped so far that Foreign Policy magazine referred to him as "the most hated man in Britain." He's been condemned as a war criminal by some; in fact, a former Iraqi general tried to bring private war crimes charges against Blair, but the UK's high court rejected the case. The government's Chilcot report on the Iraq invasion found that Blair exaggerated the case for war and failed to exhaust peaceful options.

Also on rt.com Tony Blair urges UK govt to use G7 presidency to implement ‘inevitable’ global Covid-19 vaccine passport

Blair's war record was at front of mind for many as he pitched his ideas on Covid-19. One Twitter user suggested that the only road map Brits want to see from Blair is his route to The Hague, home of the International Criminal Court.

"Why has the war criminal Tony Blair suddenly been thrust back into the limelight?" sports broadcaster and former soccer player Matt Le Tissier asked. Restaurant critic Kathryn Flett did a double-take when she read a headline about Blair's Covid-19 plan. "What is this, 1998?" she asked. "Why am I seeing this sentence in a national newspaper in 2021."

Another former soccer player, Ritchie Hanlon, was similarly puzzled: "Why is war criminal Tony Blair given so much air time and opinion right now? It's not f**king 1998."

Also on rt.com UK govt acted ‘unlawfully’ by not disclosing lucrative Covid-19 contracts for PPE in time for public scrutiny, High Court rules

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies