‘He’s going for a jog, shoot his legs’: Brits imagine what ‘Tier 5’ could look like amid rumours of even tougher lockdown

28 Dec, 2020 07:37
Twitter has gone into panic mode as users shared their wildest ideas of what a Tier 5 lockdown could bring amid rumours of the British government announcing new restrictions.

The highest level of restrictions on the UK government’s current menu is Tier 4, also known as ‘Stay at Home’.

That did not stop many online from imagining what a hypothetical ‘Tier 5’ lockdown would look like amid growing speculation of even tougher new rules. 

Twitter exploded with memes about Prime Minister Boris Johnson setting up automatic guns outside people’s houses or personally hunting down quarantine rule-breakers.

Others also joked about authorities installing giant walls or force fields to shield communities from the virus.

“We were making memes about tier 5 last week & now it’s a possibility,” a worried person wrote.

Johnson announced Tier 4 restrictions in London and several other parts of England just days before Christmas, prompting many to abruptly flee the capital before the new rules took effect.

On December 23, the Daily Express cited a government source saying that Tier 4 appeared to “not be strong enough” to slow down the spread of Covid-19. The paper said officials were holding discussions about bringing back a system similar to a nationwide lockdown in March. A source described it as “adding another level onto Tier 4, so like a Tier 5.”

