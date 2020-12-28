‘He’s going for a jog, shoot his legs’: Brits imagine what ‘Tier 5’ could look like amid rumours of even tougher lockdown

Twitter has gone into panic mode as users shared their wildest ideas of what a Tier 5 lockdown could bring amid rumours of the British government announcing new restrictions.

The highest level of restrictions on the UK government’s current menu is Tier 4, also known as ‘Stay at Home’.

That did not stop many online from imagining what a hypothetical ‘Tier 5’ lockdown would look like amid growing speculation of even tougher new rules.

Twitter exploded with memes about Prime Minister Boris Johnson setting up automatic guns outside people’s houses or personally hunting down quarantine rule-breakers.

Tier 5 is Boris sticking one of these in the air shooting everyone that goes outside pic.twitter.com/i754UKRNIl — fredo 🇦🇹 (@fredoftbl) December 28, 2020

Tier 5 would just be Boris putting one of these outside your yard pic.twitter.com/qhPwR1gs3d — george☂️ (@sfcgxorge) December 28, 2020

boris entering my house the second i open my windows for some fresh air #tier5pic.twitter.com/ZvRyxKojHW — sollianasxox (@sollianasxox) December 28, 2020

Others also joked about authorities installing giant walls or force fields to shield communities from the virus.

since we are going into #tier5 who wants to try crack with me pic.twitter.com/KKgdCh9fw5 — Holly (@alcohollyism) December 28, 2020

“We were making memes about tier 5 last week & now it’s a possibility,” a worried person wrote.

Catching TFL in 2021 gonna be like this after Tier 5 pic.twitter.com/QX7U4Hesx6 — ƶola Taishō🗡 #BLM (@zola1k) December 28, 2020

Tier 8 will have feds in your living room like this. #tier5pic.twitter.com/OL9pmXk0ke — Callum Hudson-Odoi 🎩 (@theHudsonOdoi) December 28, 2020

Johnson announced Tier 4 restrictions in London and several other parts of England just days before Christmas, prompting many to abruptly flee the capital before the new rules took effect.

On December 23, the Daily Express cited a government source saying that Tier 4 appeared to “not be strong enough” to slow down the spread of Covid-19. The paper said officials were holding discussions about bringing back a system similar to a nationwide lockdown in March. A source described it as “adding another level onto Tier 4, so like a Tier 5.”

Also on rt.com UK radio host under fire for highlighting low Covid-19 mortality among healthy & young and calling for them to ‘carry on living’

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!