‘You just have to be more chill,’ says 101yo Russian woman who beat Covid-19

On Saturday, an old lady in Kazan who has beaten Covid-19 was discharged from hospital after celebrating her 101st birthday. Doctors say the woman pulled through thanks to her positive attitude – and she has advice to share.

The woman, named Mariam Nadershina, was admitted to a hospital in the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic with moderate symptoms, including a cough, a high temperature, and mild breathing problems, her doctor, Guzel Mingazova told RT’s video agency, Ruptly. A CT scan revealed she had 25-percent lung damage.

Despite her advanced age, Nadershina recovered after just eight days, and celebrated her 101st birthday in hospital on December 25.

Dr. Mingazova said the treatment went well because the elderly woman had maintained a “very positive attitude” and had complied with everything the doctors had asked her to do.

And that’s exactly what the lady herself believes. She had this wisdom to share with journalists on the day of her discharge: “You have to be more chill. The most important thing is to calm your nerves. Arguing, shouting – you shouldn’t do it,” Nadershina told Ruptly.

