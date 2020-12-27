 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'You just have to be more chill,' says 101yo Russian woman who beat Covid-19

27 Dec, 2020
‘You just have to be more chill,’ says 101yo Russian woman who beat Covid-19
© Ruptly
On Saturday, an old lady in Kazan who has beaten Covid-19 was discharged from hospital after celebrating her 101st birthday. Doctors say the woman pulled through thanks to her positive attitude – and she has advice to share.

The woman, named Mariam Nadershina, was admitted to a hospital in the capital of Russia’s Tatarstan Republic with moderate symptoms, including a cough, a high temperature, and mild breathing problems, her doctor, Guzel Mingazova told RT’s video agency, Ruptly. A CT scan revealed she had 25-percent lung damage.

Despite her advanced age, Nadershina recovered after just eight days, and celebrated her 101st birthday in hospital on December 25.

RT
©  Ruptly

Dr. Mingazova said the treatment went well because the elderly woman had maintained a “very positive attitude” and had complied with everything the doctors had asked her to do.

RT
©  Ruptly / The Republican Clinical Hospital of Tatarstan

And that’s exactly what the lady herself believes. She had this wisdom to share with journalists on the day of her discharge: “You have to be more chill. The most important thing is to calm your nerves. Arguing, shouting – you shouldn’t do it,” Nadershina told Ruptly.

