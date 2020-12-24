 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
In last-ditch attempt UK and EU agree post-Brexit trade deal after 11 months of deadlock
HomeUK News

British government says it reclaimed control over its ‘money, borders, trade & laws’ with new UK-EU Brexit deal

24 Dec, 2020 15:23
Get short URL
British government says it reclaimed control over its ‘money, borders, trade & laws’ with new UK-EU Brexit deal
The United Kingdom and the European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade deal, outlining their economic relationship after the divorce. London has hailed the agreement, stating it got its “money, borders, laws and trade” back.

Shortly after painstaking agreement was announced, British government released a large statement giving itself a huge pat on the back and hailing its achievement.

Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal.

The agreement reached is “fantastic news” for everyone in the UK, London insisted and the country will regain “full political and economic independence” on January 1. The government also said it delivered this “great” deal “in record time”, apparently referring to the crunch negotiations of the past few days, rather than years of Brexit turmoil.

“We have got Brexit done and we can now take full advantage of the fantastic opportunities available to us as an independent trading nation, striking trade deals with other partners around the world,” the statement reads.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies