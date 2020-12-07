Jailed terrorist Hashem Abedi admits helping brother plan Manchester Arena attack which killed 22

A convicted terrorist has finally admitted his role in planning the deadly attack in which his brother detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injured 800, many of whom were children.

On Monday, a public inquiry into the Manchester Arena bombing was told that Hashem Abedi, a convicted terrorist and brother of the Manchester bomber, had finally admitted his involvement in planning the attack.

The 23-year-old made the admission in the autumn as part of ongoing investigations into the atrocities which were committed on May 22, 2017.

The public inquiry’s legal team told the hearing that they had interviewed Abedi on October 22.

“During the course of that interview, Hahem Abedi admitted that he had played a full part, and a knowing part, in the planning and preparation for the Arena attack,” said Paul Greaney QC.

Abedi was arrested in Libya shortly after his brother carried out the suicide bombing.

Abedi did not give evidence during the trial at the Old Bailey earlier this year and refused to face his victims’ families in court.

Instead, he provided a defence statement denying his involvement and spoke of his “shock” on hearing the actions of his brother.

In August 2020, Abedi was sentenced to 55 years in prison, the longest minimum term ever given by a British court.

Hahem’s brother, Salman Abedi detonated a “large home-made improvised explosive device” in the foyer of the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Twenty-three people, including Salman Abedi perished.

