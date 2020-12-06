Anti-LGBT Lithuanian lawmaker accidentally caught on camera with naked man in work from home blunder (VIDEO)

A prominent Lithuanian MP who has railed against ‘non-traditional’ marriages and LGBT rights has been spotted at home with a naked man, after apparently turning his camera on by accident while in an online parliamentary meeting.

Petras Grazulis, a lawmaker from the country's right-wing Order and Justice Party, could be seen briefly on video from a committee session of the country's Seimas assembly.

In the footage, circulated widely online, a man appears behind the politician, apparently wearing no clothes, looking over his shoulder at the screen.

The chairman of the committee warned that the revelation could throw the parliament into disrepute, adding that “the question is why they are half-naked during working hours.” “Of course we can say that this is someone's personal life, but he is connected with a meeting of the Seimas,” Vytautas Juozapaitis said.

Grazulis initially claimed that the man was his son. However, he then apparently changed his story, alleging that it was actually a journalist, Andrius Tapinas, who had been “persecuting” him for a long time. Despite the fact the man in the video bears no resemblance to Tapinas, the politician implied he had changed his appearance or edited himself into the livestream. “He's haunting me everywhere, it's no wonder that he got here,” he added.

Also on rt.com Orban lashes out at Hungarian MEP’s ‘gay gang bang’ in Brussels, calling it ‘indefensible’ & ‘incompatible with values’

Grazulis has been called the country's most outspoken anti-LGBT lawmaker, and in 2012 said that all gay people should leave Lithuania. A year later, he sent a pair of trousers with a zip-up rear to a local rights group as a supposed gift.

The incident comes only a week after Jozsef Szajer, an MEP and ally of Hungary's right-wing President Viktor Orban, was forced to resign after allegedly participating in a sex party involving at least 20 men, including several diplomats, in Brussels. Szajer is said to have written a large part of Hungary's new constitution, which activists say rolled back rights for LGBT people, on his iPad. Orban has called his former ally's actions “unacceptable and indefensible.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!