WATCH: Man climbs Montparnasse Tower in Paris with BARE HANDS

YouTube athlete Leo Urban skillfully climbed Paris’ huge Montparnasse skyscraper with only his bare hands and no safety harness on Saturday, as daunting footage filmed by captivated eyewitnesses attests.

Impressively, Urban free-climbed the 58-floor building in less than an hour, as onlookers viewed the daring feat from below.

Multiple reporters captured footage of Urban scaling the massive building.

Certains profitent du confinement pour escalader la Tour #Montparnasse à mains nues... 🙈🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mlz2udnAv2 — Nicolas George 🌐 (@nicolasgeorge_) December 5, 2020

Léo Urban a escaladé la tour #Montparnasse à mains nues en 1h pic.twitter.com/CPr5r9LLMj — Jérémy Descours (@JeremyDescours) December 5, 2020

Un homme escalade actuellement la tour Montparnasse à mains nues.La police est sur place.#paris#montparnassepic.twitter.com/16XbkCn2K2 — Amar Taoualit (@TaoualitAmar) December 5, 2020

Urban previously climbed the Eiffel Tower, as well as the Engie and Ariane skyscrapers. He posted images to Instagram of his ascent of the 210-meter (690 feet) building in Montparnasse, one of the tallest in the French capital.

The daredevil called it his most difficult climb yet, and said he spent weeks preparing before scaling the building.

The skyscraper has been scaled by similarly foolhardy thrillseekers before. One climber tackled the building, also with no harness and using his bare hands, in September.

In 2015, Alain Robert, nicknamed ‘Spider Man’ for his awe-inspiring climbs, also scaled the building. He carried a Nepalese flag while he completed the act in tribute to victims of a severe earthquake that hit the country.

