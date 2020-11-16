‘Green revolution’: Boris Johnson set to announce plan to make UK world leader in renewable energy

British Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced Prime Minister Boris Johnson will publish his plan for a ‘green revolution’ this week, after pledging to make the UK a world leader in green energy during last month’s conference speech.

The new measures are due to be revealed as part of the UK government’s 25 year environment plan, which will seek to “kickstart a green economic recovery,” while creating jobs, protecting the nation’s iconic landscapes and providing a blueprint for meeting net zero emissions targets by 2050.

Johnson has previously made clear his ten-point plan for delivering a green recovery and making the UK a world leader in the field, incorporating it into his ‘Build Back Better’ plan. The prime minister said “with the natural world under threat, it’s more important than ever that we act now to enhance our natural environment and protect our precious wildlife and biodiversity.”

Also on rt.com Time to juggle the groceries: Looming paper bag shortage shows you can't save the planet by banning plastic ones

Environment Secretary George Eustice praised the expected plan as showing how the UK is “leading the world in protecting the natural environment and combating climate change.”

The Conservative Party has previously promised action on climate change, with former leader David Cameron claiming he’d created the “greenest government ever.” However, the party’s opponents argue that, while many policies were pledged, little was achieved. On November 8, Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband called on Johnson to go further than his proposals and “strain every political sinew” to secure a global commitment that leads to “dramatic reductions” in emissions.

The launch of the ‘green revolution’ plan comes after the departure of two of Johnson’s close advisers, former Communications Director Lee Cain and former Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings, both of whom are thought to have opposed an environmental speech until Covid-19 is brought under control.

Also on rt.com New petrol and diesel cars will be available for purchase in UK for just another 10 years – reports

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!