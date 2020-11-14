UK to phase out new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 – reports

Britain may fast-track the sales ban on new petrol and diesel-powered cars as the government is reportedly poised to move the measure forward by another five years.

The ban, which aims to push the UK towards its climate goals, was initially set to be implemented in 2040, but in February, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that new traditional petrol and diesel models won’t be available for purchase starting from 2035.

Now the date could be further brought forward to 2030, the Financial Times said on Saturday citing industry and government officials. The same was earlier reported by BBC. The decision may be formally announced as soon as next week, according to the FT.

The new plan may not target sales of hybrid cars that have both electric motors and engines, which are set to be available for another 15 years.

