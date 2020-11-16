Britons furious as PM isolates after not wearing mask in meeting, now incapacitated for crucial Brexit talks

Angry Britons have slammed the UK Prime Minister after it emerged that he did not wear a mask in a meeting with a colleague who subsequently tested positive for Covid. The PM will be out of action for key Brexit talks this week.

On Monday, Health Secretary, Matt Hancock told Sky News that wearing a mask is not compulsory at No. 10 Downing Street, adding “different workplaces have different rules.”

The Health Secretary was being grilled as to why Johnson was not wearing a mask for an indoor meeting with one of his MPs, Lee Anderson, who subsequently tested positive for Covid.

Resultantly the PM is now commencing two weeks of self-isolation.

Hancock admitted that he does not always wear a mask at the PM’s residence, noting “the COVID-secure guidelines for [Number 10] don't require it at all times.”

Many Britons have taken to social media to display their anger as the PM’s disregard for Covid guidelines have left him in isolation as the UK restarts final-stage trade talks with the EU.

England and other parts of the UK are also subject to a strict lockdown, prompting many to use the hashtag “Oneruleforthem.”

One Twitter user slammed the PM, claiming he was undermining everyone’s efforts to irradiate Covid.

Another asked “why can’t our leaders lead by example?”

There was also fury that Johnson’s conduct means the UK’s leader will be absent through the “nation’s week of crisis.”

Earlier on Monday, the PM took to Twitter to explain his isolation and claimed he was “as fit as a butcher’s dog” and that he would govern via Zoom.

Hi folks, I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19. I’m in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to #BuildBackBetterpic.twitter.com/yNgIme8lOz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 16, 2020

But the PM may not emerge from his self-isolation until the end of England’s second lockdown on December 2.

However, case numbers remain high across the UK, with the health authorities registering 24,962 infections and 168 deaths on Sunday.

The UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, is back in Brussels this week to hammer out a trade deal with the EU with time drastically running short.

Johnson’s isolation means he will be absent for cabinet meetings and won’t be able to discuss developments with his advisers in person.

Also on rt.com Boris Johnson told to SELF-ISOLATE after contact tests positive for Covid

Like this story? Share it with a friend!