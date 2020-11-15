Boris Johnson told to SELF-ISOLATE after contact tests positive for Covid

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, his office has said. Johnson was hospitalized with the deadly illness earlier this year.

Johnson was notified by the National Health Service on Sunday that he recently came into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Downing Street.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the statement read, adding that Johnson will “carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 in late March, as the pandemic first took hold in Britain. He was placed into intensive care a week later, but recovered and returned to Downing Street later in April, to chair a “war cabinet” meeting on the virus.

Since Johnson’s first bout with the coronavirus, Britain has been hit hard by the pandemic. The UK has recorded more than 1.3 million cases of Covid-19, and nearly 52,000 deaths. With England under national lockdown, the UK recorded 24,962 new cases of the disease on Sunday, along with 168 deaths.

