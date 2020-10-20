WATCH: Police release CCTV footage of moped getaway after 2yo boy shot in head, grandmother appeals for information

The grandmother of a toddler who was wounded in the head during a shooting in London has asked the public to help identify the suspect. The Metropolitan Police have released CCTV footage and offered a cash reward.

The shooting, which occurred in June in London’s northwest borough of Brent, resulted in four people being shot, including a two-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Two men and the child’s mother were also injured in the shooting. The mother had been sitting in a car with the toddler when the gunman opened fire. Two other children were in the vehicle but were unharmed.

The masked suspect fired eight rounds at the victims before speeding away on a moped, the Metropolitan Police said.

The toddler miraculously survived the attack, with the bullet missing a crucial artery by just 1mm. However, the Met said in a statement that the injuries sustained in the shooting would have a “long-lasting impact on the victims.”

With no leads, the family of the small boy and the police have urged the public to come forward with information. In a statement released by the Met, the grandmother of the child urged Londoners to “do the right thing” and aid law enforcement in their investigation. The woman, identified as Lillian Serunkuma, said that she was “perplexed” by the horrendous shooting and expressed concern that anyone who would carry out such an attack poses “a risk to the community.”

In the press release, the police said they had “worked around the clock” to find those responsible for the “appalling” shooting, but needed the public’s help. They released CCTV footage of the alleged suspect fleeing the scene on a moped, and also offered a £20,000 ($25,950) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit.

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, but they have all been released.

A wave of knife attacks and other acts of violence in London has sparked concerns about deteriorating safety conditions in the UK capital. Last month a London police officer was shot dead after a recently arrested suspect opened fire with a concealed weapon.

