London police officer shot dead by man being detained at station, attacker then turned gun on himself
25 Sep, 2020 07:52
An officer has been shot dead inside a police station in Croydon after their colleagues failed to find a gun hidden on a recently-arrested suspect who then shot himself.
Commissioner Cressida Dick “This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances."My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends."— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) September 25, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW