‘Game of Thrones’ & ‘The Avengers’ series actress Diana Rigg dies at 82

British actress Dame Diana Rigg, who appeared in ‘Game of Thrones’ and the iconic 1960s ‘The Avengers’ series, as well as playing the role of James Bond’s wife in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’, has died at the age of 82.

