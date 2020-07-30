 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2nd wave of coronavirus ‘starting to roll across Europe,’ UK health minister warns

30 Jul, 2020 11:11
(Top left) UK Health Minister Matt Hancock © REUTERS/Hannah McKay (Main) People queue to enter the beach in Barcelona, Spain © REUTERS/Nacho Doce
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a second wave of the deadly Covid-19 virus is rolling across Europe and must be stopped from reaching British shores. 

Hancock gave the alarming assessment during an interview with the BBC on Thursday. It comes as a number of European countries such as Germany and France have seen flare-ups in Covid-19 infections – and in the case of Spain, a huge rise in numbers, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Hancock insisted that the UK needs to do everything possible to protect people from a second wave “reaching our shores.”

We can see sadly a second wave of coronavirus that is starting to roll across Europe.

The stark warning comes as the UK chief medical officers announced changes to self-isolation rules. People who test positive for coronavirus or show symptoms must now self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, rather than seven.

The change comes after new evidence has emerged that shows those who are “mildly ill and are recovering have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between 7 and 9 days after illness onset,” UK health officials said. The new advice is in line with guidance issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In response to the increase in Covid-19 cases sweeping Europe, the UK introduced 14-day quarantine rules for people travelling from Spain. The move provoked an angry response from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez who insisted they only had issues in a small number of regions, accusing London of making an “error” that was “not justified.”

