 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Military police are responding to active shooter situation at Marine Corps Base in California
HomeUK News

Former UK lawmaker Eric Joyce pleads guilty to making ‘indecent image’ of children as young as 12 MONTHS

7 Jul, 2020 15:13
Get short URL
Former UK lawmaker Eric Joyce pleads guilty to making ‘indecent image’ of children as young as 12 MONTHS
FILE PHOTO. Eric Joyce. © Global Look Press / ZUMAPRESS.com / Stephen Lock
Eric Joyce, a former shadow minister for the UK Labour Party, has pleaded guilty to a making an indecent image of children. The disgraced politician was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register and now faces prison time.

The former MP appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted making an indecent photograph in the form of a 51-second video. The clip “depicts a number of children,” Judge Emma Peters revealed.

Read more
‘Now get Clinton and Prince Andrew,’ says Rose McGowan, after tweeting pic of Weinstein, Epstein & Maxwell ‘Now get Clinton and Prince Andrew,’ says Rose McGowan, after tweeting pic of Weinstein, Epstein & Maxwell

“Some are quite young, one is said to be 12 months old – clearly a Category A movie,” she said.

Category A is the most severe class of indecent imagery, and can include penetrative sex, sadism, and sex with animals. Producing such material is punishable with imprisonment. The court stressed that it “takes such incidents very seriously” since they “fuel the abuse of children.”

According to the judge, the video was made at some point between 2013 and 2018, and Joyce claims that “he accessed it via an email which he says was a spam email.”

“At the time he was drinking heavily and he has now undergone work with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation and a psychotherapist,” the judge added.

The case against Joyce has been running since late 2018, when he was charged under the Protection of Children Act. It's the latest scandal in the turbulent career of the former army major turned politician.

Joyce served as MP for Falkirk in Scotland from 2000 to 2015. For the first 12 years, he was with Labour, before switching to being an independent for his final three. During his time in parliament, Joyce was involved in several incidents, including a pub brawl with four fellow politicians in Westminster. He was also convicted of drunk driving and abusing airport workers on several occasions.

Also on rt.com ‘Cool’ people knew Ghislaine Maxwell supplied ‘underage girls for sex,’ Reddit’s ex-CEO says… takes back revelation immediately

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies