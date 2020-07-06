 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

‘Not under colonial rule’: Chinese ambassador to UK slams ‘gross interference’ by British over Hong Kong security law

6 Jul, 2020 13:07
Get short URL
‘Not under colonial rule’: Chinese ambassador to UK slams ‘gross interference’ by British over Hong Kong security law
FILE PHOTO. A demonstrator in Hong Kong waves the British colonial flag. ©REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
China’s envoy to the UK has accused Britain of “gross interference” in Hong Kong, saying London was misrepresenting Beijing’s new national security law. Politicians in Britain harbor an outdated colonial mentality, he added.

“Some of the politicians in the UK still have this very strong colonial mindset. They fail to recognize that Hong Kong is no longer under the British colonial rule,” Liu Xiaoming told a virtual press conference on Monday.

The Chinese diplomat spoke to the media to defend the national security law, which gives the central government more sway in the semi-autonomous city, which was returned to China by Britain in 1997.

Also on rt.com UN ‘alarmed’ as hundreds arrested since ‘vague’ Hong Kong national security law passed

He said the rhetoric coming from the British government, including PM Boris Johnson’s plan to grant permanent residency to holders of British National (Overseas) passports, amounted to “gross interference in China’s internal affairs” and warned that there may be consequences for it. Liu declined to describe how Beijing would react, however, to the British offer.

The diplomat also blasted Johnson for describing Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei as a “potentially hostile state vendor” when discussing foreign investments in Britain with the Evening Standard. Liu said national leaders should choose their words more carefully.

“We regard the UK as a partner. We never [say] that the UK is a ‘potentially hostile’ country. You never heard this word from any Chinese leader, from any official,” he said, adding that China seeks friendly prosperous relations with the UK.

Also on rt.com Textbook foreign meddling? US govt payouts to Hong Kong ‘civil society groups’ revealed after funding freeze

The national security law gives Beijing more powers to deal with crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign powers aimed against China in Hong Kong. It was passed after months of mass protests and rioting in the city, which were supported by Western powers.

Britain says the law violates the “one country, two systems” arrangement, which was established when Hong Kong was transferred back under Chinese rule. Beijing has brushed off international criticisms and says the legislation is necessary to protect public order in Hong Kong.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies