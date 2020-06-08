US Department of Justice demands UK hand over Prince Andrew for questioning over Epstein links - reports

Britain’s Prince Andrew has reportedly been summoned by the US Justice Department to answer questions about his relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The pair were friends for over a decade.

The Southern District Court of New York has asked Prince Andrew to testify in the ongoing criminal investigation into Epstein’s alleged accomplices via a Mutual Legal Assistance request filed with the UK Home Office, ABC News reported on Sunday. According to the Sun, which first broke the story, the request was formally lodged last month.

Prince Andrew could be forced to provide testimony under oath in a UK court if the Home Office approves the US court’s request. Should he refuse to either give a signed statement or provide evidence under oath, US prosecutors could issue a summons that would compel him to answer questions in person. The royal has categorically denied any wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with the jet-setting sex offender, who supposedly committed suicide in prison last year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

As recently as January, head prosecutor for the Epstein case Geoffrey Berman had expressed frustration with the prince’s failure to assist in the ongoing probe of Epstein’s criminal associates, noting “Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation.” The prince had pledged during a BBC Newsnight interview in November that he would help with the US investigation if his “legal advice was to do so.” Shortly after that TV appearance, branded disastrous and “cringe-worthy” by many, he was demoted within the royal family, stepping back from public life.”

While Prince Andrew has denied witnessing anything illegal while palling around with Epstein, accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has claimed they had sex three times when she was 17. A photo of Giuffre with the prince has been widely circulated. The prince claims to have met Epstein in 1999, having been introduced by socialite and alleged Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell - who is still at large despite supposedly being wanted for questioning by the FBI.

The Home Office has refused to confirm or deny the existence of the request, while the royal family has not commented.

Five Epstein accusers are reportedly eager to give evidence regarding the prince in US courts, and pre-trial subpoenas could be served regarding those cases should he enter the US.

While the criminal case against Epstein closed with his death, his victims have ongoing civil litigation against his estate. However, because of a last-minute change he made to his will, they will have years of legal wrangling ahead of them if they hope to get any sort of payout.

