‘If I had to go to the pub, I’d go’: PM BoJo’s dad defies own son’s advice ONE day after new Covid-19 measures (VIDEO)

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley has vowed that coronavirus won’t put him off ordering a pint of beer, despite the UK government – led by his son – telling citizens to avoid pubs to limit the spread of the deadly disease.

In a father-son relationship, it’s commonly accepted that the parent does the ‘telling off’, but it would appear in the case of Boris and Stanley Johnson, it’s the UK prime minister who will have to tell his outspoken dad that he’s been ‘a very naughty boy.’

During a discussion on the coronavirus crisis on ITV’s ‘This Morning’ show on Tuesday, the elder Johnson, 79, vowed that he would continue to go to the pub if he needed to – despite his son urging all over-70s to stay at home for 12 weeks and stay clear of bars, restaurants, clubs and theaters.



Asked by presenter Phillip Schofield whether he would “go to a pub tonight,” Stanley blustered “Of course I'll go to a pub if I need to go to a pub.” When it was suggested he’d be defying his own son’s official guidance to not enter pubs, he fired back: “No, he said we should avoid going to pubs, but if I had to go to a pub, I'd go.”

The stark defiance of the PM’s father sparked a mixture of bemusement and anger online. Euronews Political Editor Darren McCaffrey joked on Twitter: “And the government thinks its advice has been clear.” Another person quipped: “And why not? He's already infected the entire nation with his offspring.”

Many appeared dumbfounded at Stanley’s rather humorous claim that there are some circumstances where he’d have no option but to “have to” go to the pub – as if it was out of his control. Others questioned why the general public should be expected to follow official government guidelines on coronavirus if the PM’s own dad won’t.



Johnson announced a raft of new measures on Monday that ostensibly set out a plan for “drastic action” to tackle the coronavirus spread, and in doing so, shifted the UK government’s strategy for the pandemic.

The UK authorities announced on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases had reached 1,950 – up 407 in 24 hours. Deaths now stand at 56. The new UK measures were more of a mild recommendation, however, rather than the severe steps taken in mainland Europe.

