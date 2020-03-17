 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UEFA Euro 2020 POSTPONED to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic
HomeUK News

‘Shocking and callous’: Tory MP rejects concerns over coronavirus low sick pay claims, tells constituent to ‘get a life’

17 Mar, 2020 11:53
Get short URL
‘Shocking and callous’: Tory MP rejects concerns over coronavirus low sick pay claims, tells constituent to ‘get a life’
A couple wearing face masks walk down Clapham High Street in London © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
A Conservative MP has felt the fury of Britons scared about the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the poor, after telling one of her constituents concerned about low sick pay to “get a life.”

While the coronavirus outbreak is causing heightened tensions amongst citizens around the globe, lawmakers in various countries are attempting to allay fears with a series of measures to tackle the spread of the deadly disease.

However, it would appear Pauline Latham – the Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire – didn’t get the memo. She was tweeted by an alleged constituent, who asked whether statutory sick pay of £94 a week would be enough for the MP to live on if coronavirus forced her off work, to which Latham angrily replied: “Get a life.”

The 72-year-old’s terse reply incensed many on social media on Tuesday, as they criticized her lack of empathy for “frightened” citizens in a time of national crisis.

Some called her remarks “shocking and callous” and even suggested the Tories “Strip her of office now.”

Latham has since tried to explain her dismissive response to the concerned query, claiming that her words were meant for “keyboard warriors who so often attack but don't respond with anything.” She insisted on social media that she was “entirely sympathetic towards” statutory sick pay recipients.

It comes after PM Boris Johnson on Monday set out the need for “drastic action” to tackle the coronavirus spread, and in doing so shifted the UK government’s strategy to the pandemic. He called on citizens to avoid “non-essential” travel and social contact, and explicitly urged Britons to steer clear of pubs, clubs and theaters.

According to data modelers from Imperial College London, Britain is now adopting a strategy to suppress and stop the outbreak rather than contain it or “flatten the curve.” The government's advisers claim that more than a quarter of a million people would have died from Covid-19 under previous plans.

Also on rt.com ‘Very existence’ of many pubs under threat as PM Johnson urges Britons to cut ‘non-essential’ social contact

While the UK had 1,543 confirmed cases of the disease – including 55 deaths – as of Monday afternoon, the new suggested measures were more of a mild recommendation, rather than the severe steps taken in mainland Europe.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies