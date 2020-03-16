 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices

16 Mar, 2020 10:10
Get short URL
France hits Apple with record €1.1 BILLION fine for monopoly practices
© Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann
France’s national competition regulator announced on Monday it has fined American tech giant Apple a record €1.1 billion ($1.23bn) for anti-competitive practices after nearly a decade of investigations.

The decision comes over Apple’s alleged anti-competitive behavior in its distribution and sales networks.

The authority said that two of Apple’s wholesalers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, were fined €63 million and €76 million respectively for unlawfully agreeing on prices.

Also on rt.com €150MN FINE for Google: France charges tech giant over abuse of market dominance

According to the French regulator, “Apple and its two wholesalers have agreed not to compete with each other and to prevent distributors from competing with each other, thereby sterilising the wholesale market for Apple products.”

Last month, the country’s Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and the Suppression of Fraud fined Apple €25 million for the firm’s practice of slowing down iPhones after operating system updates. This followed Apple’s release of an iOS update several years ago that introduced a new feature for older devices.

The US company then admitted to slowing down older iPhone models to keep them running longer. A wave of legal cases followed Apple’s announcement. Apple said it had algorithms in place to help keep iPhones running at optimal performance if there is an older battery inside that can’t keep up with the required power. The company claims the measure was aimed at preventing devices from unexpected shutdowns and keeping them running at their best.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies