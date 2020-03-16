Lucky escape in Russia’s FAR EAST: Military helicopter accidentally SHOOTS at apartment building

Strange things can happen in Russia's Far East. A remote and wild region around 50 percent larger than the entire European Union, with only the population of Ireland. Nevertheless, the latest is bizarre, even by local standards.

Russian media reports that, on Saturday, a military helicopter accidentally shot at an apartment building in Chita, the federal district's fourth-largest city. The Mi-8 Ministry of Defense chopper damaged the building's balconies, glazing, and flooring. There were no dead or injured.

Also on rt.com WATCH ‘tank’ run a red light & RAM a car at a busy intersection in Russia (VIDEO)

The incident happened when the helicopter’s ammunition was discharged at the nearby Cheryomushki airfield, says REN TV. During the procedure, a malfunction occurred, and one of the shells with a caliber of 23mm fired. The salvo traveled almost 1.5 kilometers and crashed into the wall of the housing complex, with residents reporting a “loud bang” to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Chita, a city of over 300,000 people is known for being one of Russia's sunniest places, with annual sunshine hours comparable to Rome, and also one of its coldest. Winter temperatures can get down to almost minus 50 degrees celsius, with a January average of -25.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!