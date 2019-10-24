WATCH ‘tank’ run a red light & RAM a car at a busy intersection in Russia (VIDEO)

A freak accident that saw a Russian combat vehicle speeding through red lights, veering into the wrong lane and smashing into a car has been captured on video. The military has blamed faulty brakes.

In a video that began making rounds across Russian social media on Wednesday, an airborne infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), later identified as a BMD-2, is shown going full speed down the streets of Kostroma, a city on the banks of the Volga River in central Russia.

The armored behemoth does not stop at red light, nor does it attempt to slow down as the BMD-2 crosses the intersection, before swerving into the wrong lane and hitting an unsuspecting sedan that is calmly waiting in its line for the traffic lights to turn green.

While nobody was hurt during the bizarre incident, the car has been slightly damaged, and local law enforcement are now looking into the footage.

Meanwhile, the military has blamed faulty brakes for the mishap, saying that the combat vehicle went haywire when returning from a training range to the garrison, according to the preliminary investigation.

