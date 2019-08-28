WATCH: Groom shows up to wedding on top of TANK in Bolton
The waiting crowds cheered and a traditional Punjabi bhangra band played as the groom stormed the wedding venue at Bolton’s Excellency Center.
My man just turned up to his wedding in a tank...desis in Birmingham kill it 😂 pic.twitter.com/kV3UFMDnEE— AssedBaig (@AssedBaig) August 28, 2019
The ‘baraat’ or groom’s wedding procession was spotted parading through the Bolton city streets in a procession led by a Lamborghini.
This is him actually on the tank as it drives down the street... pic.twitter.com/MSrZ9GXnyH— AssedBaig (@AssedBaig) August 28, 2019
Reaction online to the ostentatious arrival was one of confusion, comic relief and even outrage.
“What an absolute d**khead!” wrote one disgruntled user. “He’s getting married not starting world war 3!”
“At war with his in-laws he will need that tank,” joked another.
