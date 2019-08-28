 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Groom shows up to wedding on top of TANK in Bolton

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 15:12 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 15:12
File photo © XYZ PICTURES / imageBROKER.com via Global Look Press
Guests and bystanders alike were stunned on Tuesday afternoon when a groom in England made his grand wedding entrance in spectacular style, perched atop a tank, escorted to the venue by a Lamborghini sports car.

The waiting crowds cheered and a traditional Punjabi bhangra band played as the groom stormed the wedding venue at Bolton’s Excellency Center.

The ‘baraat’ or groom’s wedding procession was spotted parading through the Bolton city streets in a procession led by a Lamborghini.

Reaction online to the ostentatious arrival was one of confusion, comic relief and even outrage. 

“What an absolute d**khead!” wrote one disgruntled user. “He’s getting married not starting world war 3!” 

“At war with his in-laws he will need that tank,” joked another.

