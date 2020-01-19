 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
May’s spell? Boris Johnson trapped in car as he meets Merkel in Berlin (VIDEO)

19 Jan, 2020 14:58
In what could be seen as a karmic response to Brexit, UK PM Boris Johnson found himself struggling to join an EU counterpart after being momentarily trapped in his car after arriving in Berlin on Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looked on from the red carpet as a member of security attempted to wrench the car door open, eventually succeeding after several tries. All the while, Johnson sat inside as a perhaps fitting metaphor of the years of difficulties in the Britain-EU relationship.

Johnson is among the world leaders visiting Berlin for the Libya peace talks.

Not so long ago, his predecessor Theresa May suffered similar trouble when meeting with Merkel in the German capital. The then-prime minister was in Berlin for Brexit talks when she became trapped in her vehicle.

