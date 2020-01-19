May’s spell? Boris Johnson trapped in car as he meets Merkel in Berlin (VIDEO)

In what could be seen as a karmic response to Brexit, UK PM Boris Johnson found himself struggling to join an EU counterpart after being momentarily trapped in his car after arriving in Berlin on Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looked on from the red carpet as a member of security attempted to wrench the car door open, eventually succeeding after several tries. All the while, Johnson sat inside as a perhaps fitting metaphor of the years of difficulties in the Britain-EU relationship.

Johnson is among the world leaders visiting Berlin for the Libya peace talks.

Not so long ago, his predecessor Theresa May suffered similar trouble when meeting with Merkel in the German capital. The then-prime minister was in Berlin for Brexit talks when she became trapped in her vehicle.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!