 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Digital dollar? RT’s Boom Bust explores ‘Crypto Dad’s’ push to digitize the greenback

17 Jan, 2020 13:39
Get short URL
Digital dollar? RT’s Boom Bust explores ‘Crypto Dad’s’ push to digitize the greenback
© Pixabay.com
Former US financial regulator J. Christopher Giancarlo, also known as ‘Crypto Dad’ for his support of cryptocurrencies, has announced the launch of a think tank to push the idea of digitizing the US dollar.

Boom Bust talks to international regulatory attorney Myles Edwards about the possibility of converting the greenback into a fully electronic currency using blockchain technology.

“There are tremendous hurdles,” he says, explaining that “60 percent of the world’s transactions happen based on the US dollar, so 21 million outstanding bitcoins cannot in any way replace paper currency or US currency itself.”

Edwards notes that if this was the case each bitcoin would be worth around $400,000. “So, there is a real disconnect with it.”

He also discusses privacy, adding that: “So, there’s privacy, there’s security, and of course what I always say: ‘How are you going to tax it?’”

The expert points out that bitcoin has always been known as the anonymous currency. “So, I think it’s great that we are going in that direction and China is already experimenting with it but it’s a really long road to get to where we need to be,” says Edwards.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies