HomeUK News

Hard (Br)exit: Theresa May gets stuck in car as Merkel looks on (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Hard (Br)exit: Theresa May gets stuck in car as Merkel looks on (VIDEO)
Staff members struggle to open the door for Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at the Chancellery in Berlin. © Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch
Theresa May just can’t catch a break. In the midst of the latest Brexit debacle, the simple act of opening a car door proved too taxing for the UK prime minister.

May is in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and was attempting to meet the German leader when she came up against a pesky car door and found herself desperately attempting to make an exit, much like her current Brexit negotiations with the EU.

The awkward moment was captured by photographers in all its excruciating glory. It shows Merkel patiently waiting on a red carpet as May, and then her staff, struggle to open the back door of the vehicle.

Social media users were quick to crack jokes about May’s incompetence, with many drawing comparisons between her being stuck behind the vehicle’s back door and the UK’s inability to get past the issue of the Irish backstop in Brexit talks.

Some suggested the prime minister wasn’t really unable to open the door but rather decided she didn’t want to get out, which is pretty likely given Monday’s disastrous Brexit vote delay in Parliament and her ongoing difficulties negotiating with EU leaders.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies