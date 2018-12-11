Hard (Br)exit: Theresa May gets stuck in car as Merkel looks on (VIDEO)

Theresa May just can’t catch a break. In the midst of the latest Brexit debacle, the simple act of opening a car door proved too taxing for the UK prime minister.

May is in Berlin for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and was attempting to meet the German leader when she came up against a pesky car door and found herself desperately attempting to make an exit, much like her current Brexit negotiations with the EU.

The awkward moment was captured by photographers in all its excruciating glory. It shows Merkel patiently waiting on a red carpet as May, and then her staff, struggle to open the back door of the vehicle.

Social media users were quick to crack jokes about May’s incompetence, with many drawing comparisons between her being stuck behind the vehicle’s back door and the UK’s inability to get past the issue of the Irish backstop in Brexit talks.

When you're trying to renegotiate #Brexit and even your car door won't help you out... 🙈🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/TG7ABNQqsH — RT UK (@RTUKnews) December 11, 2018

Siri: Show me a metaphor for the Northern Ireland backstop. https://t.co/v21K2bXcld — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) December 11, 2018

Can confirm Theresa May getting locked in her car is much better when you put the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme over it pic.twitter.com/NiAmUDqTFk — Alan White (@aljwhite) December 11, 2018

Some suggested the prime minister wasn’t really unable to open the door but rather decided she didn’t want to get out, which is pretty likely given Monday’s disastrous Brexit vote delay in Parliament and her ongoing difficulties negotiating with EU leaders.

she was actually holding the door closed from the other side — SEMI pay me buzzfeed COWARD (@ImperialsSay) December 11, 2018

not sure why we're assuming she wasn't desperately trying to stay in there https://t.co/bQLWMAt0vd — Alan White (@aljwhite) December 11, 2018

