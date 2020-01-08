Not our problem: BoJo says legality of US assassination of Soleimani is ‘not for UK to determine’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that questions surrounding the legality of the US killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani is “not for the UK to determine.”

Responding to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during the first PMQs of the year in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Johnson said that “most reasonable people” would accept that the US is well within its rights to “protect its bases and its personnel.”

The strict issue of legality is not for the UK to determine since it was not our operation.

Iran carried out ‘revenge’ missile attacks on two military bases home to US and coalition forces in Iraq on Tuesday, after Soleimani was killed in drone strike authorized by President Donald Trump in the early hours of January 3.

