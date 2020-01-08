 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUK News

Not our problem: BoJo says legality of US assassination of Soleimani is ‘not for UK to determine’

8 Jan, 2020 12:48
Get short URL
Not our problem: BoJo says legality of US assassination of Soleimani is ‘not for UK to determine’
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Question time (PMQs) in the House of Commons © AFP / PRU / HO
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that questions surrounding the legality of the US killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani is “not for the UK to determine.”

Responding to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during the first PMQs of the year in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Johnson said that “most reasonable people” would accept that the US is well within its rights to “protect its bases and its personnel.”

The strict issue of legality is not for the UK to determine since it was not our operation.

Iran carried out ‘revenge’ missile attacks on two military bases home to US and coalition forces in Iraq on Tuesday, after Soleimani was killed in drone strike authorized by President Donald Trump in the early hours of January 3.

Also on rt.com Iran launches 'SECOND WAVE' of retaliation strikes against US assets in Iraq

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies