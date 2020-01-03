Russian pranksters strike again: Fake Greta Thunberg convinces eager US politician that she has dirt on Trump

US Congresswoman Maxine Waters has allegedly fallen for a prank call in which she thought activist Greta Thunberg was offering her a tape of Donald Trump confessing to pressuring Ukraine into investigating his political rivals.

YouTube pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, who go by the names Vovan and Lexus, are claiming they tricked Waters (Dem-Calif.) into thinking she was speaking to teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Vovan and Lexus made names for themselves by previously pranking Congressman Adam Schiff (Dem-Calif.) into thinking there were nude photos of US President Donald Trump that Schiff could get his hands on. They also claim to have pranked Waters two years ago, in a phone call where one posed as Ukraine’s prime minister.

Though Waters herself has not responded to the new video, the woman at the other end of the phone identifies herself as the congresswoman and sounds an awful lot like her.

In the call, the pranksters pretend to be Thunberg and her father, with help from a female colleague, and claim to have proof that Trump pressured the Ukrainian government into investigating his political rivals, something Democrats have claimed, for months now, is true.

Greta’s ‘father’ says on the call that his ‘daughter’ met Trump and he admitted to wrongdoing.

“He said to her, ‘You know, little girl, nobody believe you anyway, I will tell you the truth. I really pushed on Ukrainian president and you know that you will never achieve your goals like those congressional fools that accuse me,” the prankster posing as the famous teenager’s father says.

“Oh my God, he mentioned the Ukrainian president?” the woman who identifies herself as Waters responds.

‘Greta’ then proceeds to offer to testify before Congress and Waters asks for a meeting when the teen activist is next in DC.

“And if the public knew that he talked to Greta like that, he made her cry, and told her she would never achieve – this will go against him, too,” Waters says.

The pranksters claim to have the Trump conversation recorded, which also gets Waters excited.

“You bring it to me,” she says. “You tell me what day you can get there. And we’ll arrange to meet with you as quickly as we can.”

Another highlight of the call is Waters being tricked into believing an island called “Chunga Changa” is an actual place dealing with serious environmental issues.

Though Waters is unlikely to ever admit anything about the call if it really is her, Twitter users seem to have made up their mind.

