Johnson pledges to toughen up sentencing after London Bridge attack launched by CONVICTED terrorist

30 Nov, 2019 13:37
Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel and City of London commissioner Ian Dyson on London Bridge. © REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to bolster prison sentences for criminals who commit serious and violent offenses, following Friday’s terror attack in London, carried out by a convicted terrorist.

On a visit to the scene of the deadly attack on Saturday, Johnson said that people convicted of terrorism offences should not be allowed out of prison early. His comments came after it was revealed that attacker Usman Khan had been released from prison last year before he’d served his full sentence.

“I think that the practice of automatic, early release where you cut a sentence in half and let really serious, violent offenders out early simply isn’t working, and you’ve some very good evidence of how that isn’t working, I am afraid, with this case,” Johnson said.

Khan was shot dead by police after stabbing five people in the area around London Bridge on Friday. Two persons have died from their wounds. He was released from jail on licence in December 2018, having been convicted of terror offences, including plotting to attack the London Stock Exchange in 2010.

