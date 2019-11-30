Johnson pledges to toughen up sentencing after London Bridge attack launched by CONVICTED terrorist

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to bolster prison sentences for criminals who commit serious and violent offenses, following Friday’s terror attack in London, carried out by a convicted terrorist.

On a visit to the scene of the deadly attack on Saturday, Johnson said that people convicted of terrorism offences should not be allowed out of prison early. His comments came after it was revealed that attacker Usman Khan had been released from prison last year before he’d served his full sentence.

Also on rt.com Rehabilitation gone wrong? London police confirm attacker’s ID, terrorism conviction & early release

“I think that the practice of automatic, early release where you cut a sentence in half and let really serious, violent offenders out early simply isn’t working, and you’ve some very good evidence of how that isn’t working, I am afraid, with this case,” Johnson said.

Khan was shot dead by police after stabbing five people in the area around London Bridge on Friday. Two persons have died from their wounds. He was released from jail on licence in December 2018, having been convicted of terror offences, including plotting to attack the London Stock Exchange in 2010.

Also on rt.com London Bridge hero grabbed 5ft NARWHAL TUSK off wall to confront terrorist (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!