‘I can’t bear that buffoon Boris Johnson’: 86 year-old woman doesn’t hold back views of UK PM in viral video

28 Nov, 2019 17:33
Prime Minister Boris Johnson © Reuters / Pool / Dan Kitwood
A British old age pensioner has become an overnight social media sensation after giving her brutal assessment of PM Boris Johnson - branding him a “buffoon,” when asked who she’ll be voting for at the snap election on December 12.

Molly Bennett, 86, from Hampshire, gave a comically blunt answer to a question posed by Sky News’ Lewis Goodall on the subject of the general election. It’s fair to say she won’t be casting her ballot for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour - and certainly not Boris Johnson and his Tories.

I know who I'm not voting for...The red man [Jeremy Corbyn]. I normally vote Conservative but I can't bear the buffoon [Boris Johnson].

The encounter with the entertaining OAP, prompted comparisons to another internet sensation made famous in the lead up to the 2017 general election - ‘Brenda from Bristol.’ “Step aside Brenda from Bristol”tweeted one person.

In April of that year, she greeted the news of a snap poll with all the relish of someone that really...really didn’t want a second general election in two years.

"You're joking. Not another one! Oh for God's sake! Honestly I can't stand this. There's too much politics going on at the moment," Brenda exclaimed.

