WATCH Russian strategic nuclear forces test-launch Topol ICBM

The Russian military has test fired a nuclear-capable RS-12M Topol, capturing a chilling view of an intercontinental ballistic missile ascending into the night sky in a captivating video.

The test launch was performed from the Kapustin Yar military range in Russia’s southern Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry said, revealing little detail besides that the test warhead “successfully hit its designated target” some 2,100 kilometers away at the Sary-Shagan range in Kazakhstan.

In service since 1985, the time-proven classic – NATO reporting name SS-25 Sickle – is due to be replaced with the more modern Topol-M mobile ICBM in the early 2020s.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!