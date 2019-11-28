 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Russian strategic nuclear forces test-launch Topol ICBM

28 Nov, 2019 23:42
©  Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian military has test fired a nuclear-capable RS-12M Topol, capturing a chilling view of an intercontinental ballistic missile ascending into the night sky in a captivating video.

The test launch was performed from the Kapustin Yar military range in Russia’s southern Astrakhan Region, the Defense Ministry said, revealing little detail besides that the test warhead “successfully hit its designated target” some 2,100 kilometers away at the Sary-Shagan range in Kazakhstan.

In service since 1985, the time-proven classic – NATO reporting name SS-25 Sickle – is due to be replaced with the more modern Topol-M mobile ICBM in the early 2020s.

