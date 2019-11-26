 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
White House on lockdown, Capitol Hill evacuated amid reports of unresponsive aircraft over DC
HomeUSA News

‘Bring it on’: Musk accepts Ford’s truck tug-of-war challenge while Neil DeGrasse Tyson cries foul

26 Nov, 2019 13:31
Get short URL
‘Bring it on’: Musk accepts Ford’s truck tug-of-war challenge while Neil DeGrasse Tyson cries foul
© Twitter / ElonMusk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for both his eccentricities and bold claims, particularly when it comes to his electric vehicles. His latest claims about his new Cybertruck, however, have led to at least two major public call-outs.

While unveiling Tesla’s latest major product, Musk took repeated shots at Ford's F-150 pick up truck, most notably showing his new Cybertruck beating its rival in an uphill tug-of-war. 

Renowned astrophysicist and public figure Neil DeGrasse Tyson apparently took exception to the demonstration.

“A badass Tesla looking like it's doing a badass thing,” he tweeted. “But if the Ford F-150 is RWD **with no payload** then weight on the Rear Axle is greatly reduced, offering only mild traction for the Tesla to overcome. This contest is more about the Physics of Friction than Engine Power.”

DeGrasse Tyson added that electric vehicles are notoriously heavy over both axles, meaning the weight is more evenly distributed over all spinning tires, affording it greater traction than a rear-wheel drive F-150. Musk fired back saying that if both trucks were fully loaded, the electric would still win. 

After a brief back and forth, DeGrasse Tyson challenged Musk to fully load the F-150, with traction highest in its rear wheels, and then replicate the feat, to which Musk responded: “Agreed, this will be exciting to see!” before saying he would “aim to do this next week.” 

Not one to waste a good marketing opportunity, one of Ford’s top executives Sunny Madra chimed in. 

“Hey @elonmusk send us a Cybertruck and we will do the apples to apples test for you,”challenged Madra, vice president of Ford X.

“Bring it on,” Musk responded. 

A date for the showdown has yet to be officially confirmed, but truck enthusiasts and memelords alike cannot wait to see whether Musk’s latest venture can indeed walk the walk. 

Previously, Ford showcased its own electric F-150 prototype with the rather bold claim that it towed 1 million pounds of train cars a distance of 1,000 feet (304 meters).  

However, this feat was not as impressive as it first seemed as railroads use steel wheels on steel tracks, thus creating an extremely low coefficient of rolling resistance, meaning that in order to “pull the 1.25 million-pound train” the electric F-150 only needed to generate about 1,875 pounds (850kg) of force. 

Also on rt.com He did it for the memes! Musk claims Cybertruck orders through the roof after presentation ‘fiasco’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies